Crumly & Associates Inc. Takes Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $149.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $158.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.82 and a 200-day moving average of $147.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.51%.

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $3,919,635.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,611.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,484.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $3,919,635.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,611.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

