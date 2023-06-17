Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $1.82 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,423 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 24,472 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,975,000 after acquiring an additional 9,383 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $555,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, DDFG Inc acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $676,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $458.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $426.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $489.88 and its 200-day moving average is $494.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a $1.88 dividend. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Securities reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $592.68.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

