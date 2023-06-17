Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Acquires 16,917 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,058,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,917 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.3% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $269,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 952.6% during the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.2 %

GOOGL opened at $123.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.30. The company has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 28,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total transaction of $430,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 28,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total transaction of $430,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 810,993 shares of company stock valued at $29,335,058. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.67.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

