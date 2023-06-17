Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Reduces Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lowered its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robbins Farley acquired a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in AutoZone by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in AutoZone by 166.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,491.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,959.58 and a 52 week high of $2,750.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,569.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,490.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $29.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of AutoZone from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2,640.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,750.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. 3M reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,716.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total value of $213,884.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,534.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 2,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,446.48, for a total value of $4,892,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,727.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total transaction of $213,884.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 275 shares in the company, valued at $653,534.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,964 shares of company stock valued at $19,647,954 in the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

