Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Holdings Decreased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,635 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,228 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $503,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $536,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 414.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,693 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $155.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.28. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.97 and a twelve month high of $158.23. The firm has a market cap of $418.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $612,718.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 290,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,753,429.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 600,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total value of $84,381,204.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,372,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,869,658,852.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $612,718.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 290,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,753,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,318,443 shares of company stock worth $2,073,859,260. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

