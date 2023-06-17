Claro Advisors LLC Acquires 3,675 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.60 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.4 %

WFC stock opened at $42.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $48.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.10.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

