Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.16 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $391,000. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 2,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,014,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.7 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.70.

XOM stock opened at $105.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.32 and its 200 day moving average is $109.81. The stock has a market cap of $425.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $80.69 and a 1-year high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading

