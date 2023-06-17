DDFG Inc Buys Shares of 24,942 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

DDFG Inc bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 24,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,000. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.1% of DDFG Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $105.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $80.69 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

