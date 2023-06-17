Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Sells 2,845 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 0.8% of Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $16,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $21,442,000. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,926,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE MA opened at $376.53 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $392.20. The firm has a market cap of $356.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $375.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $364.97.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.27.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

