Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 48 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,220 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Intuit during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Intuit by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Intuit by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $455.03 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $352.63 and a one year high of $490.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $434.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $416.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.45, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.85.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

