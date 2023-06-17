Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,076,000 after purchasing an additional 75,850,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,406,000 after purchasing an additional 823,118 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,582,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,202,000 after purchasing an additional 199,430 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,658,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,778,000 after purchasing an additional 96,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,725,000 after purchasing an additional 354,839 shares during the last quarter. 43.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVY opened at $114.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.59 and a fifty-two week high of $128.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.8164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

