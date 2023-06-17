Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys 720 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 77,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 251,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $161.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.06 and a 200-day moving average of $154.44. The stock has a market cap of $68.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $162.35.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

