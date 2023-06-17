Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Sells 1,369 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 2.4% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 7.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Home Depot by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of HD opened at $300.38 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.44. The firm has a market cap of $302.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.43.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

