PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Mezzasalma Advisors LLC

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 783,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $2,656,000. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $864,000. Finally, Benin Management CORP increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 64,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,679,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP opened at $186.04 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.16 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $256.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.94.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Further Reading

