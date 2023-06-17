3,161 Shares in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Bought by Acrisure Capital Management LLC

Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stephens decreased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.10.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $73.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.31 and its 200 day moving average is $76.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a one year low of $64.73 and a one year high of $89.85.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $704.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.93 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 10.22%. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

