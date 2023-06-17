Acrisure Capital Management LLC Makes New $246,000 Investment in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 867 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $325.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.71. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.70 and a 1-year high of $381.81.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ODFL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $301.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $326.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $322.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $334.55.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

