Acrisure Capital Management LLC Takes Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEL. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $136.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.00.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $135.65 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $104.76 and a 1 year high of $138.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.63.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 35.54%.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,428.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,428.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,487.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

