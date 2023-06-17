Acrisure Capital Management LLC Takes $290,000 Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 26,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 170.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 142,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 89,907 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 394,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IRWD opened at $10.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.95. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $12.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.20.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $104.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.60 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IRWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 26,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $284,962.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,113,638.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 26,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $284,962.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 758,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,113,638.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 46,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $492,196.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 842,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,984,822.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,909 shares of company stock worth $1,001,751. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

