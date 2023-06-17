Acrisure Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $279.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $231.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Constellation Brands Price Performance

In related news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of STZ opened at $246.03 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.12 and a 52-week high of $261.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $232.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.31.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -698.03%.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

