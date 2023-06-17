Acrisure Capital Management LLC Takes $309,000 Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,954 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXPI stock opened at $197.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.64 and its 200 day moving average is $174.42. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $132.08 and a one year high of $199.55.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.16. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 49.23%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.09.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,349.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,349.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

