Acrisure Capital Management LLC Invests $313,000 in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in FMC by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 609,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in FMC by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 711.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 501,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,586,000 after purchasing an additional 439,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of FMC by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 52,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FMC opened at $106.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.30. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $134.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FMC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on FMC from $148.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FMC in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.38.

In other FMC news, CEO Mark Douglas purchased 4,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $115.53 per share, for a total transaction of $476,099.13. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 41,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,366.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

