Acrisure Capital Management LLC Invests $328,000 in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DGX. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of DGX stock opened at $138.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.95. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.40 and a 12-month high of $158.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.93 and a 200-day moving average of $142.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DGX shares. Citigroup raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

