Acrisure Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 21.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 26.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after acquiring an additional 12,262 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 156.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 17.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,947,000 after acquiring an additional 10,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of DG opened at $164.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.27 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59. The company has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.10.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 22.24%.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, CEO Jeffery Owen bought 1,500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at $8,795,959.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dollar General news, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery Owen bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,015. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on DG. Piper Sandler downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $238.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Dollar General from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Dollar General from $214.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.