American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Bought by Prostatis Group LLC

Prostatis Group LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,243,000 after purchasing an additional 13,811 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 83.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael Marberry bought 1,400 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $142.35 per share, with a total value of $199,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,851.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Water Works Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AWK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.00.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $148.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $122.77 and a one year high of $162.59. The company has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.58.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a $0.7075 dividend. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.20%.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.