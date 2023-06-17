Neo Ivy Capital Management Boosts Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 62,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 71.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after acquiring an additional 482,171 shares during the period. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 18,700 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $187,935.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,113,113. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $182,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,880,052 shares in the company, valued at $15,698,434.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 18,700 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $187,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 210,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,113. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,940,828 shares of company stock valued at $27,237,222 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

PLTR stock opened at $16.32 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $17.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.79.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $525.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. Equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.