Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Sold by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management decreased its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,244 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in BOX were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in BOX by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in BOX by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of BOX by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 24,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 57,832 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $344,370.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,533,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,633,011. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $344,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,533,900 shares in the company, valued at $40,633,011. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $134,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,657.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,000 shares of company stock worth $1,210,370. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BOX opened at $29.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.54, a P/E/G ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.00. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.11.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. BOX had a negative return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BOX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

