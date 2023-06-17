Neo Ivy Capital Management Acquires New Shares in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,386 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in First BanCorp. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,643,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,327,000 after buying an additional 544,469 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,679,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,862 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in First BanCorp. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,970,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,313,000 after purchasing an additional 70,725 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in First BanCorp. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,590,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,124,000 after purchasing an additional 17,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in First BanCorp. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,343,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,526,000 after purchasing an additional 54,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FBP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

First BanCorp. Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE FBP opened at $12.68 on Friday. First BanCorp. has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $16.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $274.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.67%.

First BanCorp. Profile

(Get Rating)

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.