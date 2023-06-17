Neo Ivy Capital Management Acquires New Shares in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,386 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in First BanCorp. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,643,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,327,000 after buying an additional 544,469 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,679,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,862 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in First BanCorp. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,970,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,313,000 after purchasing an additional 70,725 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in First BanCorp. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,590,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,124,000 after purchasing an additional 17,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in First BanCorp. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,343,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,526,000 after purchasing an additional 54,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FBP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.
First BanCorp. Trading Down 1.0 %
First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $274.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.67%.
First BanCorp. Profile
First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.
