Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes $234,000 Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,709,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,664 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Chart Industries

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.01 per share, with a total value of $525,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,095.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chart Industries news, VP Gerald F. Vinci bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $119.28 per share, with a total value of $35,784.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda S. Harty bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.01 per share, for a total transaction of $525,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,067 shares in the company, valued at $637,095.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,675 shares of company stock valued at $808,523. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chart Industries Price Performance

Chart Industries stock opened at $143.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.38. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.44 and a 1 year high of $242.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -717.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $1.05. Chart Industries had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $537.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on GTLS. TheStreet lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. CL King began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.31.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

