Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Prostatis Group LLC

Prostatis Group LLC lifted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,894 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total value of $153,911.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at $11,831,009.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Accenture to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $322.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.00.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $319.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $288.65 and a 200-day moving average of $279.76. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $327.93.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

