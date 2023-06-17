MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $3.54 Million Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at $52,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at $52,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.64.

NYSE:BRO opened at $66.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.43 and its 200 day moving average is $59.60. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.82 and a 12 month high of $68.43.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 14.80%. Sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 19.01%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

