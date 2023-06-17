ETF Managers Group LLC Acquires 10,314 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 507.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,314 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,182,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,985,000 after acquiring an additional 994,643 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $90,665,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 183.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,166,000 after acquiring an additional 893,705 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after buying an additional 800,656 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,034,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,486,000 after acquiring an additional 684,975 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 3.2 %

STLD stock opened at $102.53 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.44 and a twelve month high of $136.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.44.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.20. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.63.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

