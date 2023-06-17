ETF Managers Group LLC Decreases Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

ETF Managers Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 87.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,789 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $628,359,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Moderna by 89.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,443,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,035 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 108.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,458 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Moderna by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,133,000 after purchasing an additional 670,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Moderna by 21.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,128,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,611,000 after purchasing an additional 371,311 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Cowen raised Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. SVB Securities cut Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.13.

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total value of $1,910,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,172,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,630,816.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.95, for a total value of $147,565.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,631,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,913,526.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total value of $1,910,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,172,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,630,816.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 446,850 shares of company stock worth $61,918,563 over the last three months. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $128.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.16. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.03 and a 12 month high of $217.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $1.96. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

