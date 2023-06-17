MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Gordon Haskett lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $344.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wedbush decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $343.00 to $349.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $356.89.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of DPZ opened at $331.31 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $285.84 and a one year high of $426.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $312.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.10.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 37.32%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

