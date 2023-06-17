ETF Managers Group LLC Buys 4,295 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 563,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,416,000 after purchasing an additional 254,850 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 124,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,027,000 after acquiring an additional 34,232 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 7,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 299,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WRB shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.64.

W. R. Berkley Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $59.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.66 and a 200 day moving average of $65.21. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.19). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 10.28%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

(Get Rating)

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.