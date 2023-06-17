Sheets Smith Wealth Management Makes New $222,000 Investment in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2,018.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:NVS opened at $101.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.75. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $105.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

NVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

About Novartis

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.