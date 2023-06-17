Sheets Smith Wealth Management Makes New $222,000 Investment in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2,018.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Novartis Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSE:NVS opened at $101.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.75. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $105.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.54.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.
About Novartis
Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.
