Claro Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 9,916 Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,916 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Masco by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,050,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $471,236,000 after buying an additional 1,786,398 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 8,395,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003,848 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Masco by 118,819.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,978,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $325,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,319 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,027,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,224,000 after purchasing an additional 68,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Masco by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,652,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,451,000 after purchasing an additional 68,981 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masco Price Performance

NYSE:MAS opened at $55.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.05. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $57.25.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 237.83% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAS. Barclays lifted their target price on Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $549,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,380.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $549,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,380.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,099,494.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,140,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,111 shares of company stock valued at $5,367,682. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

