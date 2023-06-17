Sheets Smith Wealth Management Increases Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,880,000 after purchasing an additional 104,238 shares during the last quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $620,000. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $361,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPI opened at $54.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.59. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $57.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.