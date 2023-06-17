Sheets Smith Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $96.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.10. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

