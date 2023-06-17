First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.59. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.26 and a 1 year high of $59.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.229 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

