Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $13,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Moody’s Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.55, for a total transaction of $633,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,841,018.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCO stock opened at $341.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $62.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.29. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $351.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $313.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.65.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

About Moody’s

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.