MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 6,273 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,212 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 6,273 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $14,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 25,583 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,589 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,293 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,441 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $39.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $46.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.67.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 16.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on FCX. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.42.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.