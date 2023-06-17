Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,128 Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $810,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $3,894,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 417,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,533,000 after acquiring an additional 25,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. VNET Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.44.

Corteva stock opened at $57.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.19. The company has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

