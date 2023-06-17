Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Purchases New Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,866 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 262,968 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $120,043,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,798 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,494,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDFG Inc acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $523.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $503.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $492.58. The company has a market cap of $232.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $443.20 and a one year high of $564.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

