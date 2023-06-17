Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Makes New $370,000 Investment in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,192 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,995 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,567,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,376 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,019,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,913 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 9,223.7% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 882,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,479,000 after acquiring an additional 872,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. KGI Securities upgraded Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.81.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:DELL opened at $49.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.51 and its 200 day moving average is $42.27. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $50.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.45. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 149.49% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $20.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $11,375,194.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,608 shares in the company, valued at $8,493,945.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $11,375,194.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,608 shares in the company, valued at $8,493,945.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 22,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $964,998.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,365.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 506,388 shares of company stock worth $21,455,648. Company insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

