Nordwand Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 99,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,119,000. Pfizer makes up approximately 0.6% of Nordwand Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $40.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $226.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.96 and its 200 day moving average is $43.12. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.