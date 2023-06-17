Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,250 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $42,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $142.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.99. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $147.10. The stock has a market cap of $103.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

