Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Sells 1,046 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.1% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 132,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Enzi Wealth increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 76,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 13,382 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $73.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.57. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

