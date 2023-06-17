Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 102,752.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,731 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412,664 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $445,944,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 27,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.15, for a total value of $12,422,364.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,446,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,071,908,446.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,338,605 shares of company stock valued at $513,051,343 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. SVB Securities raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.05.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $447.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $417.20 and a 200 day moving average of $370.91. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $289.68 and a 12 month high of $456.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

