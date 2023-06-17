Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truefg LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $279.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $283.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.21.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

