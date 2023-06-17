Claro Advisors LLC Sells 361 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Claro Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2,138.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of BND opened at $72.73 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $69.09 and a 12-month high of $77.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.24.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
